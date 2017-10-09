OBIT: Frances Susan Maddux Litchford, of Nashville, TN

Frances Susan Maddux Litchford passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2017. A native of Nashville, TN, Mrs. Litchford attended David Lipscomb High School and Lipscomb University. She received her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Health Science College of Pharmacy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustavus Adolphus Maddux and Frances Sidwell Maddux.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. David Williams Litchford of Crossville, TN. She also leaves behind three children, son Dr. David Williams Litchford Jr. and his wife Dr. Elnaz Tabrizi of Charlotte, NC; daughter Rachel Litchford Dyer and her husband Dr. Christopher Dyer of Highlands, NC; and son Mark Windle Litchford and his wife Amanda Hill Litchford of Chattanooga, TN. She was affectionately known as “Honey” to her grandchildren: Noah Williams Litchford, Maddux Tabrizi Litchford and Hudson David Litchford of Charlotte, NC; Oliver Maddux Dyer, Samuel Williams Dyer and Townsend Sylvan Dyer of Highlands, NC; David Julian Litchford, Mia Josephine Litchford and Emeline Susan Litchford of Chattanooga, TN; brother William Lee Maddux and sister-in-law Gail Doty Maddux of Chattanooga, TN; and sister-in-law Carolyn Litchford Harper and brother-in-law Richard Harper of Brush Creek, TN.

Mrs. Litchford was gifted in so many areas of her life, quietly and self-effacingly excelling at each of them. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her family of which she was inordinately proud. She was innately kind, intelligent, selfless, generous and gracious, not only to her family, but to everyone whose lives she touched. She exemplified what it meant to be a true Southern lady, exhibiting in every aspect of her life impeccable taste and social correctness. She was a true, enduring and loyal friend, enveloping those friends in her wonderful sense of humor, brilliant smile and unqualified acceptance, all the while challenging them with her intellect.

A memorial graveside service will be conducted by Minister Roger A. Coffman and held in the Litchford Family Cemetery, School House Circle in Brush Creek, TN, at 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 14, 2017. Following the memorial service, all are invited to a celebration of Mrs. Litchford’s life at the New Middleton Baptist Church.

BASS OF GORDONSVILLE