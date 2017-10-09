OBIT: Lois Inez Crawford, Formerly Of Gordonsville

Lois Inez Crawford, passed peacefully on Friday morning September 22, 2017 in Glen Carbon, Ill. She was 92.

Inez was born on May 3, 1925 in Gordonsville, TN to her parents, Robert and Sadie (Winfree) Bates. She married L.B. Crawford on August 30, 1949.

Inez was a loving wife and mother. She was a dedicated homemaker taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband L.B. Crawford; her parents, Robert and Sadie Winfree Bates, grandparents Fox and Della Cripps Bates of Temperance Hall and Will and Lela Winfree of Gordonsville, grandson Billy Garvin, brother Billy Bates and wife Zelma of Gordonsville, sister Mary Morales and husband Gus of San Diego, CA.

Surviving are her sons, Anthony C. Crawford of Wheaton, Ill., Clarence B. Garvin of Edwardsville, Ill, Peggy Bates Brown of Carthage. And numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will take place on Friday October 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Gordonsville Cemetery for a graveside service.

Bass of Gordonsville