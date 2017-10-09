OBIT: Mr. Harry Sullins, Age 68, Of Baxter

Mr. Harry Sullins age 68, a carpenter of Baxter, died at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday evening October 3, 2017 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center as the result of an apparent stroke.

Funeral services from the Baxter Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home were conducted Saturday morning October 7th at 11 a.m. Bro. Greg Shannon officiated and burial followed in the Samuel Maxwell Cemetery in Baxter.

He was born Harry Wilson Sullins in Putnam County and was one of four children of the late J. B. Sullins who died at the age of 77 on August 11, 1998 and Opal Dean Beasley Sullins who died at the age of 90 on September 19, 2015.

Mr. Sullins was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ruth Brown, who died on August 25, 2012 at the age of 65.

He was a 1967 graduate of Upperman High School in Baxter.

He was an avid horseman and enjoyed working with walking horses and farming and was a member of the Horseback Riders Club.

Surviving are two sisters, Barbara Sullins Murphy and husband Daryhl of Cookeville and their daughters, Amy Murphy Rich and husband Jeff, Rachel Murphy Bussell and husband David; Beth Sullins Watts and husband Roger of Springfield; brother, Don Sullins and wife Diane Neiter Sullins of Buffalo Valley; step-children, Nissa Shannon and husband Greg of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, Greg Taylor and wife Lori of Cookeville; seven step-grandchildren.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Sullins family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE