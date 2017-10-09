OBIT: Mrs. Daisy Thompson, Of The Austin Hollow

Mrs. Daisy Thompson of the Austin Hollow at Pleasant Shade died at the age of 76 at 2:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon October 8, 2017 at the Carthage home of her daughter, Mary.

Mrs. Thompson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughters, Mary Freeman and Betty Thompson, were to make arrangements Tuesday afternoon October 10th at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Thompson was the daughter of the late Rex and Mary Brindley McMillan Sr. and the widow of the late Letcher Thompson.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE