OBIT: Mrs. Daisy Thompson, Age 76, Of Pleasant Shade

Mrs. Daisy Thompson, age 76, of Pleasant Shade, died Sunday afternoon, October 8 at the home of her daughter in Carthage. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Mary Freeman and husband Jerry of Carthage, Betty Thompson Sutton and husband Tim of Pleasant Shade; sister, Betty Chambers and husband Fred of Hartsville; brothers, Jerry McMillian of Pleasant Shade, Paul McMillian of Bowling Green, Comer McMillian of Lebanon; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Thompson will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. There will be a gathering of family friends for a visitation at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 21, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Graveside service and interment will follow the visitation at the McMillian Family Cemetery in the Austin Hollow in Pleasant Shade.

The family has requested memorials to the Dusty Madewell Education Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage