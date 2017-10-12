OBIT: Mr. Gerald Givens, Age 92, Of South Carthage

Mr. Gerald Givens, age 92, of South Carthage, died Wednesday afternoon, October 11, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: 2 daughters, Wanda Washer of South Carthage, Teresa Woodard and husband Dale of South Carthage; 5 grandchildren, Lisa, Dale and Mindy Washer, Michael Armistead, Shannon Woodard; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Givens is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, October 14, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Rickey Scurlock will officiate. Interment with Military Honors in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Dale Washer, Michael Armistead, Qualyn Bingham, Dakoda Washer, Skyshn Washer and Bob Dickens.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Senior Citizen Center.

