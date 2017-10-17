Garage / Yard Sales

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Multi-Family Yard Sale – Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, 7:00 am-??? 114 Chester Street, Gordonsville, TN.

Home of Jay and Leann Slatton. Too many items to mention.

____________________________

Yard Sale – October 18, 19, 20, Wed-Fri, 103 Reynolds Street, South Carthage at the home of Joey & Jamie Donoho. Mens, womens and little boys clothing, shoes, glassware, bedding and many items. Too many to list.

____________________________

Yard Sale – Thursday & Friday, Oct. 19 & 20. 8:00 a.m. – ? 107 Roman Chapel Lane, Gordonsville. Past post office.

____________________________

Yard Sale – 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound. Thurs., Fri., Sat. Old tools, antiques, lots of treasures. Never know what you will find. Pocket knives, porch glider, old radio.

____________________________

Big Family Yard Sale – Oct. 20-21, 8-3pm. Lots of boy & girl clothes, home goods and furniture. 211 Fisher Ave, Carthage.

____________________________

Big Basement Sale – 4 families – moving and cleaning out. Lots of clothes, shoes, dishes, dolls, bedding, a dryer, sewing machine. Way too much to mention. Something for everyone. Priced to sell! Home of Karen Halliburton, 281 Lakeside Drive, Defeated. Fri 7-4 & Sat 7-4.

____________________________

Community Yard Sale at 58 Nickajack, 139 Nichajack, 149 Nickajack. Teen to plus size clothing, childrens cothing – all sizes, treadmill, swing set, too much to list. October 20 and 21, 8-4.

10-19-1tpd

____________________________

Inside Moving Sale – Friday and Saturday. Turn in front of Donoho Muffler and follow signs. Farm stuff, lawn mower, tiller, chain saws, furniture, appliances, and lots more. Priced cheap.

____________________________

Yard Sale – Friday, October 20 8:00am-4:00pm;Saturday, October 21 8:00am-2:00pm. Tons of children's clothing. Boys newborn to size 12, Girls newborn to size 6, women's clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, toys, Longaberger, baby stroller & car seat, baby items and more. At the home of April Kemp, 598 Defeated Creek Hwy.

10-19-1tpd

____________________________

Thursday & Friday, October 19th & 20th, Time and Again is having a sale on all Halloween decorations. Getting ready to start getting Christmas item out. Our Christmas open house is Sunday, November 12th from 1 til 4. Come see all our new items. Lots of new things. Winter clothes are coming in.

10-19-1tpd

____________________________

