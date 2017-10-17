Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED Concrete workers needed, Finishers, laborers, form carpenter. Full time, top pay, benefits.

Apply 120 Miller Road, Cookeville, Bellis Concrete or call 931-528-6240.       9-28-4t

Help Wanted: part time cook – 30 hrs. weekly. Apply in person at Smith County Community Child Care Center, 245 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.

Smoke/Drug free environment.  Must have high school diploma or GED.  10-19-2t

