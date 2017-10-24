COMMUNITY TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENTS

Alternatives From Door-To-Door

Because of safety issues with trick-or-treating door-to-door, many parents are searching for alternatives to the Halloween tradition. A number of community trick-or-treating events will be taking place during the next few days.

One the largest events will take place Halloween evening in downtown Carthage from 5-8 p.m. This will mark the third year for the Jeepers Creepers Trunk-R-Treat. Businesses and local residents will open the trunks of their vehicles, handing out candy. Vehicles will be decorated in the Halloween theme. The event is free and a safe alternative for families to go trick-or-treating.

A Halloween costume contest will be held at the courthouse for ages 1-14 (sponsored by Wish 86) at 4:30 p.m.

An adult Halloween costume contest will be held at Ebel’s Tavern for those 21 years old and up at 8:30 p.m.

Also the Smith County Library will hold its annual trick-or-treating around the square in downtown Carthage beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, October 27.

In addition Concordia (former Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation) will hold its annual indoor trick-or-treating and Halloween party from 3-6 p.m. Halloween night. All ages are invited to the event which will feature free professional pictures of ghouls and goblins.

Also, the Southside Lions Club Halloween Bash will be at the Gordonsville Civic Center from 4-8 p.m., October 31.