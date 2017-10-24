OBIT: Mr. Cyrus Bryan Dement, Jr., Age 78, Of Shelbyville

Mr. Cyrus Bryan Dement, Jr., age 78, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. He was born on November 10, 1938 in Nashville to the late Reeve Spring and Cyrus Bryan Dement. Mr. Dement was very proud to be a member of the historic Dement family who settled in Murfreesboro in the 1700’s. His passion for cowboy action shooting was alive through his participation in the Wartrace Regulators and the Single Action Shooting Society. He cherished his family and friends.

Mr. Dement is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy L. Dement; children, Eugenia Annette Williams, Melanie Lynn Ciatti, Cyrus Bryan Dement, III, Nicole Spring Dement, and Elizabeth Ann Smith; sister, Anne Hammond Dement; grandchildren, Travis Williams, Tiffany Kelsey-Davis, Danielle Williams, Desiree Williams, Michael Cooper, Christopher Ciatti, Gabrielle Ciatti, Callie Stewart, Cyrus Jackson Lampley, Loriana Lampley; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Preston Ryan Kelsey, Jessica Lampley, and Natasha Howle.

Visitation with the family was held Friday, October 20, 2017 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services were conducted Friday, October 20, 2017 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

