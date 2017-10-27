OBIT: Mr. Ronnie Oliver Boyd, Sr., Age 57 of Carthage, TN

Mr. Ronnie Oliver Boyd, Sr., age 57 of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Mr. Boyd was born August 17, 1960 in the Buffalo Valley Community of Putnam County, TN, the son of Mary Ann Woodard Boyd and the late John Oliver Boyd. Ronnie worked for Ken Lawrence Landscaping. He has had many, many battles in his life and has fought them all with courage and strength. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Mr. Boyd is survived by Five Children; Zach Boyd of Carthage, TN, Danielle Martinez of Cookeville, TN, Tonya (Wesley) Bilbrey of Carthage, TN, Ronnie Oliver Boyd, Jr., of Lebanon, TN, and Robin Boyd of Lebanon, TN. Mother; Mary Ann Boyd of Carthage, TN. Seven Grandchildren; Keyara Boyd, Kastania Martinez, Damian Martinez, Jonathan Martinez, Tristan Martinez, Ethyn Boyd, and Khloe Boyd. Sisters; Patricia Gail Boyd of Lafayette, TN, and Anita Shrum of Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Boyd are scheduled to be conducted at the Rock Springs Cemetery on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1PM with Bro. Brian Morgan officiating.

The Boyd family will receive friends at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 10:30AM until departure for the cemetery at 12:30PM.

The Boyd Family requests donations be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

