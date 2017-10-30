ROAD WORK ON THE HWY 25 DETOUR OCT 31/NOV 6

From Smith County Road Commissioner Steve Coble:

Tomorrow from 8:00 A.M until 2:30 P.M. Hartsville Pike will be shut down . It will be closed from the top of Massey Road to 263 Turkey Creek Highway. The highway department will be clipping shoulders and pushing up driveways in that area. This is being done because the State of Tennessee is going to resurface that area temporarily until Hwy 25 reopens. The state part is scheduled for the week of November 6, 2017. TDOT will be scheduling the resurface work. This scheduling is not being done by Smith County Highway Department. Please be careful in your travels and be courteous to the other drivers.