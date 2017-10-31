1ST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES – GHS/SCHS

Smith County High’s Owl Stadium and Gordonsville High’s Turney Ford Field will both play host to at least one high school football game this season.

Both the Smith Co. Owls (7-3) and Gordonsville Tigers (6-4) clinched their respective region titles last Friday night. The teams earned the right to host first round playoff games and could potentially host two games depending on the outcomes of Friday’s contests.

Smith Co. will host Region 3-3A’s fourth place team, the Sweetwater High Wildcats. Gordonsville will welcome Region 3-1A’s fourth place team, the Lookout Valley High Yellowjackets.

Last Friday night probably felt like a dream for the Owl faithful as the dominoes fell in favor of Smith County. The Black and Gold had to defeat Grundy County and needed an Upperman upset of Sequatchie County in order to claim the region crown.

The Owls handily took down the Yellow Jackets 39-0 while the Bees handed the Indians their second region loss of the year, 20-14. Smith Co. secured their first region or district title since 2011.

The Gordonsville Tigers swept the competition in Region 4-1A this season compiling a perfect 6-0 region record. The Tigers needed three fourth quarter touchdowns from running back Braxton Givens to evaporate a 14-6 fourth quarter deficit against region rival Clay Co. last Friday night. Their battle against the Bulldogs was for the region title as Clay County entered the game with one region loss. Being the No.1 seed in Region 4-1A, the Tigers will host Lookout Valley (Region 3-1A, No. 4 seed) at Turney Ford Field.

