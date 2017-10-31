FORMER CITY CLERK PASSES

Funeral services for a former longtime Carthage city employee were held Monday afternoon.

Brenda McKinley, 66, was discovered deceased at her Ward Avenue East home in Carthage, Wednesday (Oct. 25) afternoon. McKinley was a 37 year employee with the city, retiring in May of 2015.

As a city clerk, for years McKinley greeted individuals looking to pay bills and conduct business at city hall. McKinley served under mayors James Clay, B.M. Lowe Jr., David Bowman, Sabra Hodge and current Mayor Donnie Dennis. An autopsy revealed McKinley died from a brain aneurysm, according to information listed in McKinley’s obituary.

McKinley’s father, James Earnest “Jim” McKinley, was a longtime Carthage City Councilman and served as vice mayor for a period. McKinley was a 1969 graduate of Smith County High School.

