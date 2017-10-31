Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/02/17

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014 and recorded on December 1, 2014 in Book 284, Page 245, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 28, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284 , page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC01 11-02-3t

_________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE DELINQUENT TAX LAND SALE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF VS. DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, DEFENDANTS Consolidated Civil Action No. 7961 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage, Tennessee, made in the above styled cause, I will on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. and continuing from day to day if necessary, at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 in Carthage, Tennessee sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, subject to the right to redemption as fixed by law, and to liens of subsequent tax years, the following parcels of real estate owned by the Defendants in the amount of judgment liens PLUS INTEREST, PENALTY, STATUTORY ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS as provided by law, against their property in favor of Smith County, Tennessee for the taxes for years through 2017 as set forth opposite their names, to-wit: Department of Veterans Affairs Taxes through 2017: $964.98 DI 1, Map 40I, Group B, Parcel 5 Deed Book 250, Page 627 Jamie Williams Taxes through: 2017: $7,596.92 DI 16, Map 71, Parcel 42.01 Deed Book 194, Page 225 Jamie Williams Taxes through 2017: $605.90 DI 15, Map 86, Parcel 14.01 Deed Book 193, Page 687 TERMS OF SALE Said sale shall be for cash in hand and shall be subject to the statutory right of redemption. The sale on the sale date shall be absolute and final. The Clerk and Master is not authorized to receive raises after the completion of the auction of each parcel. If redemption is proposed after the sale, the redeemer shall pay interest from and after the sale date of November 16, 2017. This October 20, 2017. Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master Branden Bellar, Delinquent Tax Attorney 10-26-3t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: RANDLE L. CARPENTER, DECEASED LANNY D. CARPENTER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2178 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 18th day of November, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 097G Group:A PARCEL: 037.00 LYING AND BEING in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin at Highway 53 and County Road Intersection; thence N 17 degrees 55’ 41” W 254.83 feet; thence N 24 degrees 57’ 38” E 23.52 feet to a railroad right-of-way; thence N 76 degrees 25’ 00” E 212.68 feet to an iron pin at Winfree line; thence S 03 degrees 36’ 59” E 286.92 feet to an iron pin at County Road; thence S 80 degrees 03’ 49” W 158.69 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 1.23 acres, more or less, as shown on survey by Hollis B. Petty dated April 5, 1994. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Randy L. Carpenter and Lanny D. Carpenter from Anthony M. Carpenter, dated July 20, 2002, of record in Record Book 59, Pages 435-436, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 20th day of October, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney for Estate of Randle Carpenter Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-26-3t

________________________

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on November 20, 2017 at the Smith County Ag Center – Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln in South Carthage @ 5:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a proposed zoning change to property owned by Ronald Meredith. This is a request to change the zoning of Map 048, Parcel 026.00 located at 678 Lebanon Hwy from RC to C1. The parcel is currently being taxed as Commercial for C&C Performance. The intended use would be to add storage units to rent. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information call 735-3418. 11-02-17(1T)

_____________________________

NOTICE OF DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS Attention Parents/ Guardians., Former Students: Special Education records which have been collected by the Smith County School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the district, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of three years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district. This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the Smith County School District’s policy of destroying special education upon the expiration of three years from the date services end. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal laws unless the parent/guardian or adult student notifies the Smith County School District otherwise. After three years, the records are no longer useful to the district, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The Smith County School District will be destroying the unclaimed Special Education records for students who exited Special Education Services in this district between 1970 and 2007 on or after December 1, 2017. If you would like to claim your Special Education records, please contact the Smith County Board of Education Special Education Office at 615-735-2187. 11-02-17(2T)

__________________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet November 13, 2017 for the purpose of certifying the November 7, 2017 Special State Primary Election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. The Smith County Election Commission will meet November 20, 2017 for the purpose of approving ballot names and locking ballot boxes for the December 19, 2017 election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 11-02-17(1T)

_______________________

________________________________

________________________________