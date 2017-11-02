OBIT: Mr. Donald Pharris, 80, Of Granville, TN

 Funeral services for Mr. Donald Pharris, 80, of Granville, TN,  will  be  held   at   11  A.M.  on  Friday,   November  3,  2017,  at  Anderson – Upper Cumberland  Funeral  Home  in  Gainesboro, TN. Burial will follow in the  Vinson  Cemetery  on  Shepardsville  Highway in Jackson County, TN.

The  family  will  receive  friends on Thursday from 4 P.M. – 8  P.M., and Friday from 9 A.M. until time of services.

He passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN.

He was born August 11, 1937, in Jackson County, TN, to the late George W. Pharris and Prudie Lambert Pharris.  He  was  a  farmer, and a member of the Liberty Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he  was  preceded  in  death  by  2  Brothers: Kenneth Pharris and George Raymond Pharris; and 3  Sisters: Estelle Ramey, Lydia Sue Stephens, and Adelle Pharris.

Survivors  include  several  nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bro. Edward L. Anderson will officiate at the services.

Pallbearers: Alan Pippin, Gregg Norton, Nick Norton, Ronnie Hoffman, Jack Brown, Carl Haile, and Aaron Stout
Honorary Pallbearer: Joe Moore

Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home
Posted in Obituaries