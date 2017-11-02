OBIT: Mr. Donald Pharris, 80, Of Granville, TN

Funeral services for Mr. Donald Pharris, 80, of Granville, TN, will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 3, 2017, at Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in Gainesboro, TN. Burial will follow in the Vinson Cemetery on Shepardsville Highway in Jackson County, TN.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 P.M. – 8 P.M., and Friday from 9 A.M. until time of services.

He passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN.

He was born August 11, 1937, in Jackson County, TN, to the late George W. Pharris and Prudie Lambert Pharris. He was a farmer, and a member of the Liberty Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 Brothers: Kenneth Pharris and George Raymond Pharris; and 3 Sisters: Estelle Ramey, Lydia Sue Stephens, and Adelle Pharris.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bro. Edward L. Anderson will officiate at the services.

Pallbearers: Alan Pippin, Gregg Norton, Nick Norton, Ronnie Hoffman, Jack Brown, Carl Haile, and Aaron Stout

Honorary Pallbearer: Joe Moore