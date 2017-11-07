CLERKS CITED FOR ILLEGAL ALCOHOL SALES

Store clerks who sold alcohol to minors during a recent compliance check have been cited into court. The latest compliance check was conducted by the sheriff’s department on October 17.

The compliance checks were conducted at all businesses which sell alcoholic beverages in the county or three cities, Carthage, Gordonsville and South Carthage.

In Carthage, three of seven businesses sold to minors. Purchases were made at Smith County Discount Tobacco, Two Brothers Discount Tobacco and Quick-N-Easy (Shakers Pizza, Highway 25). During a beer board meeting in Carthage, Thursday night, Police Chief Britt Davis said the clerks who allowed the purchase had been cited into general sessions court for sale of alcohol to a minor.

In Gordonsville, clerks at Gordonsville Market, Exxon and Cheers sold to a minor. A clerk at each of the stores has been cited into general sessions court, Gordonsville Police Chief Shannon Hunt said.

