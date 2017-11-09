OBIT: Mrs. Christine Massey Winkler, Age 93, Of Pleasant Shade

Mrs. Christine Massey Winkler, age 93, of Pleasant Shade, died Tuesday evening, November 7, at her home. She is survived by: children, Judy Massey and husband Eld. James “PeeWee” of Pleasant Shade, John Winkler and wife Alberta of Helms Bend; 6 grandchildren, Mickey Massey of Ocala, Florida, Minda Ratledge and husband Mack of Dixon Springs, Jamie Winkler and wife Amber of Tanglewood, Todd Winkler and wife Rebekah of Knoxville, Michael Winkler of Nashville; Matthew Winkler of Atlanta; 4 great-grandchildren, Jack Winkler, Xander Ratledge, John Haynes Winkler, Finn Armistead Winkler; sister-in-law, Faye Winkler and daughters, Theodora and Theresa.

Mrs. Winkler is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her services will be conducted on Friday afternoon, November 10, at 1:00 PM. Eld. James Thomas Gibbs and Eld. Kenny Hensley will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Mack Ratledge, Mickey Massey, Jamie Winkler, Todd Winkler, Michael Winkler and Matthew Winkler.

Visitation will begin on Thursday at noon until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

