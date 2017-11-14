FB QUARTERFINALS: SM. CO. AT RED BANK

The Smith County High Owls (9-3) will make their seventh ever high school football quarterfinal playoff appearance, Friday night, when they travel to Chattanooga for a battle against the Red Bank High Lions (10-2).

Smith Co. narrowly conquered the visiting Loudon Redskins last Friday night at Owl Stadium. The thrilling 34-33 victory punched the Owls’ ticket to the quarterfinal round.

Quarterback Carson Hackett will definitely be a key part of the Owls finding success against the Lions, Friday night.

Hackett has contributed over 3,000 yards to Smith Co.’s offensive effort this season.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS CARTHAGE COURIER!