OBIT: Mrs. Addie Lou Hubbard St. John, Age 87, Of Pea Ridge, TN

Mrs. Addie Lou Hubbard St. John, age 87, of Pea Ridge, TN, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Mrs. St. John was born December 24, 1929 in the Helm’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN, the daughter of the late William Fred Hubbard and Josie Mae Vaden Hubbard. She married Robert Kenneth St. John and he preceded her in death in September of 1978. Mrs. Addie was also preceded in death by Brothers; Edward High Hubbard and Ben Melton Hubbard and Sister; Virginia Coleman. She was a longtime member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Addie loved to travel, especially to the mountains. She was a beloved mother.

Mrs. St. John is survived by Three Children; Marcie St. John of Pea Ridge, TN, Teresa (Bill) Allen of Dixon Springs, TN, and Derrek (Christie) St. John of Pea Ridge, TN. Grandchildren; Amber (Matt) Swoner, Andrew (Terra) Allen, Kayla (Matt) Hughes, and Joshua Lee Kirby. Great-Grandchildren; Camden Goodall, Emmalyn Goodall, and Beckett Hughes. One Unborn great-grandchild; Adaline Grace Swoner.

Funeral Services for Mrs. St. John are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 1PM with Eld. Danny Raines and Eld. Thomas Allen Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the New Macedonia Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Visitation with the St. John family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 3PM until 8PM and again on Wednesday from 10AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

