OBIT: Longtime Kempville Community Resident Mrs. Martha Brooks

Longtime Kempville Community resident and now of Carthage, Mrs. Martha Brooks died on Friday evening November 24, 2017 at 9:45 p.m. at the Concordia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage at the age of 86 where she had been a resident since only November 2nd.

Mrs. Brooks’ funeral services were conducted on Monday afternoon November 27th at 1 p.m. from the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Eld. Lonnie Meador and Eld. Ronnie Harrison officiated at the services and burial was beside her husband in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Born Martha Dois Davenport on February 15, 1931 in the Wartrace Community of Jackson County, the same day as her twin sister Mary Lois Davenport, they were the daughters and two of nine children of the late Mattie Herman “M.H.” Davenport who died at the age of 70 on July 4, 1967 and Allene Hankins Davenport who died at the age of 94 on August 22, 1994.

Her twin sister Mary Carter died September 29, 2015 at the age of 84. Six other siblings also preceded Mrs. Books in death, Ridley Davenport who died as an infant, Roxie Davenport Sloan, Eld. Goldman Davenport, Hugh Lee Davenport, Mildred DeStefano and Molene Davenport Witcher.

On February 13, 1948 she was united in marriage in Rossville, Georgia to Kempville Community native Julius B. Brooks who died at the age of 68 on December 23, 1995 following almost forty eight years of marriage.

Mrs. Brooks was the first director of the Smith County Senior Citizens Center when former Judge Jack C. Kittrell and the Smith County Quarterly Court established the new program for Smith County seniors.

She was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Defeated Creek Missionary Church in the Difficult Community where she remained a proud member until her death.

Surviving are her two children, Sherry Brooks Albritton of the Kempville Community, Maces Hill Missionary Baptist pastor Eld. Rickey Brooks and wife Nancy Lankford Brooks of the Tanglewood Community; brother, Robbie Davenport of Sarasota, Florida; five grandchildren, April Brooks of Castalian Springs, Jason Brooks of the Tanglewood Community, Sonya Thrower of the Defeated Creek Community, Tara Gentry and husband Matt of the Club Springs Community, Cody Albritton also of the Kempville Community; five great-grandchildren.

