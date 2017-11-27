OBIT: Mr. Michael “Chilly” Carver Jr., Of The Highland Community

Mr. Michael “Chilly” Carver Jr., a certified nurse assistant of the Highland Community, died at his Wartrace Highway home at 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon November 25, 2017 of liver failure. He was being lovingly cared for in his final days by Caris Healthcare Hospice of Cookeville.

Mr. Carver was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood and his cremains will be forwarded to Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home in Morristown, Tennessee where memorial services and burial will be scheduled.

Born Michael Chilton Carver Jr. in Morristown in Hamlin County on November 3, 1959, he was one of three children of Mrs. Sammy Jean Yancey Carver of Knoxville and noted Morristown surgeon, the late Dr. Michael “Mike” Carver Sr. who died on January 17, 1997 at the age of 67.

Mr. Carver Jr. was a 1977 graduate of the Storm King Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York High School.

Having never married, Mr. Carver was employed at the former Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage as a CNA.

Mr. Carver Jr. was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a sister, Rachel Carver of Knoxville and a brother, Robert Carver and wife Anna and their daughter Ivy of Easton, Maryland; significant other, Ms. Shannon Fordnoy of the Wartrace Community.

