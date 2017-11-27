OBIT: Mrs. Barbara Trewyn, Of Crossville

Mrs. Barbara Trewyn, of Crossville and a longtime resident of the Lancaster Community died at the age of 86 at 8:47 a.m. Sunday morning November 26, 2017 at her son Robert’s, Butternut Ridge Road home in Crossville under the care Hospice of Cumberland County.

Mrs. Trewyn is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and her family were to make arrangements on Monday morning November 27th at 10 a.m.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE