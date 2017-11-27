OBIT: Mrs. Dora Lee Thomas, A Homemaker Of Woodbury

Mrs. Dora Lee Thomas, a homemaker of Woodbury, died at the age of 88 at the Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday evening November 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. following a period of declining health.

Funeral services from the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home were conducted by her nephew Bro. Richard Haley and her pastor Bro. Ray Patrick at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon November 21st. Burial followed in the Riverside Gardens Cemetery.

A Cannon County native, she was born Dora Lee Haley on June 4, 1929 and was one of six children of the late Isaac Haley and Flora Gann Haley.

Preceding Mrs. Thomas in death in addition to her parents were her five siblings, Carl Haley, Lucille Nipper, Hattie Thomas, Vera Rains and Neb Haley.

She was the widow of the late Milford Thomas.

Mrs. Thomas was a faithful and dedicated member of the Dillon Street Baptist Church.

Surviving are five daughters, Kathy Pugh and husband Roy of Auburntown, Bobbie Parks of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Barbara Thomas and fiancée Steve Purcell of Old Hickory, Patricia Lance and husband Benny of Woodbury, Lisa Dixon and Husband Donnie of the Kempville Community; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Fann-Tucker, Beth Hancock, Michelle Finn, Julie Werthington, Michael Davis, Mark Parks, Melissa Barbour, Misty Bolding, Nichole Hudson, Kim Duggin, Alan Duggin, Laticia Davis, Lori Beth Adams, Ashlee Dixon Jones and twenty four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Racine Mooneyhan of Woodbury.

