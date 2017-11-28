Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/30/17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Christine Winkler Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2017, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Christine Winkler, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of November, 2017. Signed Judy Winkler Massey, Co-Personal Representative John Winkler, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 24, 2009, executed by JAMES WINCHESTER AND ELAINE K. WINCHESTER, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., WILSON AND ASSOC PLLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 13, 2016, in Deed Book 299, Page 736; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 14, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, located in Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND IN SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING TRACT NO. 13, ON THE PLAN OF ROUND LICK HILLS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 150, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.MANUFACTURED HOME: VIN(S): 51AL9754A/B-MAKE: SPIRAL INDUSTRY-MODEL: 510-8078-70-4-SERIAL NUMBERS OF EACH UNIT: 5108078704-”WHICH HAS BECOME AND IS INTENDED TO AFFIX SUCH THAT THE MANUFACTURED HOUSING UNIT IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO AND MADE A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY. ”Parcel ID: 18-80-33.27 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 ROUND LICK HILLS LN, WATERTOWN, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ELAINE K. WINCHESTEROTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: JAMES WINCHESTER, JR. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #126680 11/16/2017, 11/23/2017, 11/30/2017 11-16-3t

_________________________

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT HARTSVILLE CITIZENS BANK Plaintiffs VS RONALD WILLIAMSON. ROGER WILLIAMSON WALTER STEPHEN HORTON, BRADLEY ARDELL HORTON, TERRI ELAINE WHITTEMORE, CINDY JEAN DIXON and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREW PRATA or ELAINE PRATA Defendants ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it is appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiff’s Petition which is sworn to, that after diligent inquiry, the whereabouts of the defendant, Bradley Ardell Horton, cannot be ascertained. Therefore, ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage/Smith County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant enter and file copy of an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Shelly Jones at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law within 30 days of the last date of publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 2nd day of February, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Trousdale County Courthouse, 200 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Shelly Jones Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Betty Lou Taylor Donoho, Taylor & Taylor 204 Court Street Hartsville, TN 37074 Publication Dates: 11/16/2017 11/23/2017 11/30/2017 12/07/2017 11-16-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Ronald Martin Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jackie Ronald Martin, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of November, 2017. Signed Sandra Martin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 11-23-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 9, 2018 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Steve E. Hudgins and Nancy G. Hudgins, to Accurate Title & Escrow, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Magnus Financial Corporation on May 31, 2007 at Book 173, Page 27; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain house and Lot located and being in the Town of Brush Creek, 19th (5th as now constituted) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: North by a street; South by the property of L&N Railroad (formally Tennessee Central Railroad); East by a public road leading from the Sykes Road to the Gordon Gill property; West by the property of H.L. Winfree, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less. Being the same property acquired by the Grantor, Fred A. Winfree, by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of September 3, 1942 which is of record in Deed Book 52, Pages 35-36, R.O.S.C.T. and by deed of C. M. Winfree, et al, bearing date of May 5, 1955, which is of record in Deed Book 61, Pages 333-334, R.O.S.C.T. Being the same property conveyed to Steve Hudgins and wife, Nancy G Hudgins by deed of even date, which deed is being recorded simultaneously herewith as Instrument Number 07002405 or Book 173, Page 25 in the Register’s Office for said County. Street Address: 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 97G A 39.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Steve Hudgins and Nancy Hudgins, husband and wife, and Chad Hudgins, a single person The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Civil War Dr, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Steve E. Hudgins and Nancy G. Hudgins, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 16-107912 11-30-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on December 12, 2017 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin, to Mark Firth, Trustee, as trustee for American General Financial Services, Inc. on June 11, 2008 at Book 192, Page 252; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2013-2, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: All that certain property situated in the County of SMITH, and State of TENNESSEE, being described as follows: Tract #5: Bounded on the northwest by Switchboard Road, bounded on the northeast by Tract 6, bounded on the southeast by Tract 6, bounded on the southwest by Tract 4 and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning on an iron rod (N) in the south margin of Switchboard Road, said rod being the northwest corner of subject tract; thence with Tract 4 South 24 degrees 25 minutes 53 seconds East 1319.37 feet to an iron rod (N); thence with Tract 6 for the next 6 calls: North 33 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds East 65R 73 feet to an iron rod (N); North 42 degrees 31 minutes 41 seconds West 128.89 feet to an iron rod (N); North 35 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds West 171.89 feet to an iron rod (N); North 51 degrees 35 minutes 47 seconds West 101.58 feet to an iron rod (N); North 59 degrees 45 minutes 22 seconds West 366.81 feet to an iron rod (N); North 45 degrees 34 minutes 18 seconds West 357.79 feet to an iron rod (N); in the south margin of Switchboard Road; thence along the south margin of said road South 39 degrees 52 minutes 25 seconds West 107.61 feet to the point of beginning, containing 10.12 acres, more or less. BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Special Warranty Deed from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Anthony Goodwin And Elke Goodwin, dated 03/01/2005, recorded 04/13/2005, in Deed Book 125, Page 198, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 101 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 105-003.04 Current Owner(s) of Property: Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin The street address of the above described property is believed to be 101 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Anthony Goodwin and Elke Goodwin, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 15-100817 11-16-3t

_________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of May, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 222, Page 387, JOSEPH DAYTON and wife, SUSAN DAYTON, conveyed to WALTER. G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 328, Page 524, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, December 22, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 094 PARCEL: 001.02 BEGINNING at a ” rebar (old) in the west margin of Old Fuller Hill Road, being the southeast corner of Paschall (120-408), also being a corner of Maynard (144-292); thence with the west margin of Old Fuller Hill Road around a cuve to the left an arc distance of 327.43’ (Radius-1133.59’, Chord-326.29’, Chord Bearing-S03°21’19”W) to a steel post (old), being the northeast corner of Davis (17-132), also being a corner of Maynard (144-292); thence leaving the west margin of Old Fuller Hill Road and with the line of Davis (17-132) N86°02’21”W 674.42’ to a 1/2” rebar (new); thence leaving the north line of Davis (17-132) and severing the land of Maynard (144-292) N06°43’45”W 106.09’ to a ” rebar (new); thence continuing to sever the land of Maynard (144-292) N15°53’30”W 245.12’ to a ” rebar (new) in the south line of Paschall (120-408); thence with south line of Paschall (120-408) S85°21’49”E 723.06’ to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.00 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Alfred M. Bartlett, R.L.S.#762, Bartlett Surveying, 214 East Stevens Street, Cookeville, TN 38501, on September 15, 2005. ALSO CONVEYED herein is 1998 Clayton VIN# CAP004081TNAB mobile home situated thereon and permanently affixed to the land described herein and made a part of the real property. See Affidavit of Affixation of record in Record Book 155, Page 351, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, ALSO CONVEYED herein is a 1999 Fleetwood VIN# TNFLW27A51817SR12 mobile home situated thereon and permanently affixed to the land described herein and made a part of the real property. See Affidavit of Affixation of record in Record Book 155, Page 347, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseph Dayton and wife, Susan Dayton, by Warranty Deed from Citizens Bank, Carthage, Tennessee, dated May 18, 2010, of record in Record Book 222, Page 384, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 38 and 42 Old Fuller Hollow Road, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on November 30, 2017, December 7, 2017 and December 14, 2017. This the 14th day of November, 2017.JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 11-30-3t

________________________

E-Z STORAGE Storage Unit Auction Saturday, December 2 At 10:00 A.M. Located Next To Foodland In Hartsville, Tn For More Information Call 615-374-2774 Ask For Gary Or Jackie 11-23-17 (2t)

_____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Ln, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Glenda E. Longworthy for property located near Barnett’s Campground Ln., Gordonsville, TN specifically known as tax map 068, parcel 004.00. This variance is to approve a building permit with easement access only. There is currently no living structure on the parcel of land. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 11-30-17(1T)

__________________

NOTICE 2017 PROPERTY TAXES ARE NOW DUE AND PAYABLE WITHOUT PENALTY THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2018 2016 CAN BE PAID IN THIS OFFICE THROUGH MARCH 31, 2017 AFTER THAT DATE THEY WILL BE GIVEN TO THE CLERK & MASTER. PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU NEED MORE DETAILS. YOU MAY USE THE PARTIAL PAYMENT PLAN FOR 2016&2017 TAXES. If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and your 2016 income was less than $29,180* you may qualify for tax relief. If your income was less than $31,080*and you are 65 or older you may qualify for tax freeze. All spouse income must be included. *ALL PERSONS ON THE DEED & SPOUSE – ON YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE. IF YOU HAVE A LIFE ESTATE, AND ANY BENEFICIARY (SUCH AS YOUR CHILDREN) LIVE WITH YOU, THEIR INCOME MUST BE COUNTED. IF YOU ARE A 100% DISABLED WAR RELATED VETERAN OR THE WIDOW OF AN ELIGIBLE VETERAN YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR TAX RELIEF. APPLICATION DEADLINE APRIL 5, 2018 OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 – 4:00 Saturdays in February 8:00 – 12:00 Extended hours February 18 – 28 8:00-4:30 Closed for State Holiday PHONE 615-735-8242 We now have a drop box at the front door of the Turner Building that you may leave payment by check only. Absolutely no cash payments may be left in the box. YOU MAY MAIL YOUR TAXES TO: SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, SUITE 104, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE You can now search taxes or pay online at Tnpayments.com/smith or go to tennesseetrustee.com. There is a 2.65% plus $1.00 convenience fee for payment online. Smith County Trustee Lee Ann Williams 11-30-17(2T)

___________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE November 27, 2017 The Town of Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, December 07, 2017; 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review recent compliance checks conducted in the city. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis Mayor 11-30-17(1T)

______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, December 07, 2017; 6:45 p.m. at City Hall to solicit the public’s views and comments on: Ordinance 456 – Fats, Oils and Grease Ordinance Ordinance 457 – Sprinkler Ordinance. All interested citizens are invited to attend Donnie R. Dennis Mayor 11-30-17(1T)

_______________________

FOR SALE- NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is receiving bids until Thursday November 30, 2017 at 4:00p.m. (local time) for the sale of one (1) 2003 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle is being sold “as is” and may be inspected during normal business hours at the South Carthage City Hall. It is the responsibility of the bidder to see that a bid is properly addressed and received at the South Carthage City Hall. All bids should be in a sealed envelope and marked on the envelope “2003 Chevrolet Impala bid”. No faxed or verbal bids will be accepted. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any discrepancy in a bid. For more information, contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jimmy S. Wheeler, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 Main St. South, Carthage, TN 37030 11-16-17(3T)

____________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Road Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Mayor’s office at (615) 735-2294 Michael Nesbitt, County Mayor 11-30-17(2T)

_________________