OBIT: Mr. Robert Gentry Of The Tanglewood Community

Mr. Robert Gentry of the Tanglewood Community died at the N. H. C. Place-Sumner Health Care in Gallatin following a battle with cancer. Death occurred at 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon December 1, 2017 under the loving care of Highpoint Hospice in Gallatin. His three daughters were at his bedside. Mr. Gentry was 86.

His nephew, Bro. Jeff Burton, officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon December 4th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and burial followed beside his wife in the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community. His granddaughter,

Shannon LaCasse and his grandson, Chris Hageman delivered eulogies.

One of seven children, he was born Robert Lee Gentry in Gainesboro on August 4, 1931 and was the son of the late Aviret B. Gentry and Alva C. Hix Gentry.

Two sisters preceded him in death, Ruby Gentry Garner and Stella Gentry Allen and two brothers, Paul Gentry and Dale Gentry; also a half-sister, Ethel Brazzell and a half-brother, Donald Gentry.

On December 31, 1949 in Franklin, Kentucky he was united in marriage to Highland Community native, the former Reba Jean Cook. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2017 at the age of 82 following over sixty seven years of marriage.

Mr. Gentry retired from the International Sheet Metal Workers Union # 177 with thirty seven years of service.

He was a member of the Maggart United Methodist.

Surviving are his three daughters, Nancy Gilbert and husband Mike of Bryant, Alabama, Kathie Johnson of White House, Carol Gibson of Cross Plains; two sisters, Gayle Gentry Boyle and husband Bobby of Phoenix, Alabama, Faye Gentry Lynch and husband Alan of Reno, Nevada; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Gentry family requests memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

