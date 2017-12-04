OBIT: Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Williams Of The Defeated Creek Community

Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Williams, age 80, of Defeated Creek died Sunday morning, December 3, at Concordia NSG in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Denny Williams and wife Edna of Carthage, Kim Bassett of Barnsdale, OK; brother, Ronald Stewart and wife Jan of Bend, Oregon; sister, Mickie Belsheim and husband Randy of Reno, NV; life long friend, Vickie Becker of Defeated Creek; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Williams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A private Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE