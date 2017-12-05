TOWN’S SECOND LIQUOR STORE SET TO OPEN

A second liquor store is set to open this week in Carthage. Carthage Wine & Liquors, located on Highway 25, is scheduled to open Thursday morning.

The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and closed on Sundays. Kam Patel is operator of the store which is located in the building which formerly housed a variety of businesses including an auto parts store, video store and antiques and collectibles store.

The building includes an upstairs apartment. Renovation has been taking place at the store for the past several months.

In November of 2016, Carthage residents approved referendums allowing package liquor stores and liquor by the drink.

Developers of the new business began the process of obtaining a liquor license in February.

