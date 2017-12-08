OBIT: Mr. Sammy Rigsby, Age 71, Of Elmwood

Mr. Sammy Rigsby, age 71, of Elmwood, died Thursday morning, December 7, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: granddaughter, Alexis Gregory of Elmwood; sisters, Jacqueline Rigsby Bane and husband Johnny of Bradford Hill, Judy Rigsby Griesinger of Hermitage; brother, Ricky Rigsby of Chestnut Mound.

Mr. Rigsby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, December 10, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Tracy Symoens will officiate. Interment with Military Honors in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Johnny Bane, Tyler Letterman, Scott Rigsby, Troy Allen, Sammy Brown, Brian Armstrong.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage