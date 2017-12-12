FORMER SCHOOL BUILDING RESURRECTED

The former South Carthage Elementary School building is now a state-of-the-art sports and fitness center equipped with physical fitness equipment and gyms.

Travis Poindexter has renovated the former elementary and opened the Cumberland Athletic Club.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new facility, Thursday.

The building also formerly housed the Smith County Senior Citizen Center for a number of years.

The facility held an open house on November 24-25.

The facility is located on Davis Street in South Carthage.