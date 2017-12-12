SHOOTING SUSPECT MAKES SECOND COURT APPEARANCE

Wife Remains Hospitalized

A preliminary hearing for a Grant area man involved in three shooting incidents has been rescheduled for January. Meanwhile, one of the victims in the shooting, the suspect’s wife, remained hospitalized, last week. Stacye Lee Nash, 55, a resident of Tribble Lane, was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder on Sunday, November 26, the day after he allegedly went on a shooting spree. Charges were filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and involve only one of the three shooting incidents. Charges in the other two shooting incidents are anticipated. The TBI is investigating each of the three shooting incidents and evidence gathered in the investigations is expected to be presented during a special session of the grand jury.

Appearing in general sessions court, Thursday, before Judge Michael Collins, Nash was confined to a wheelchair because of gunshot injuries sustained during what the TBI says was an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers who arrived at Tribble Lane in response to a 911 call reporting “shots fired” on Saturday, November 25. Carthage Attorney Jacky Bellar is representing Nash. Meanwhile, Nash’s wife, Dora, remained hospitalized on Thursday, recovering from gunshot wounds to the stomach. According to the TBI, Dora Nash was shot in the first of three shooting incidents. Stayce Nash is being housed in the Wilson County jail and is being transported to and from Wilson County by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

