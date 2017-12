Mr. Jamie Wayne Thackxton, age 40, of Carthage, died Wednesday evening, December 13, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by: daughter, Alissa Paige Thackxton of Elmwood; parents, Ronnie and Wilma Thackxton of Carthage; brother, Jeremy Scott Thackxton of Horseshoe Bend.

Mr. Thackxton will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

No formal services are planned at this time.

