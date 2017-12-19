Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Part Time Casa Program Coordinator Smith County Casa (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for a part time Smith County Coordinator. Must have a heart for neglected and abused children. Flexible schedule. Great opportunity for a retiree who enjoys interacting with their community, helping children and earning supplemental income.

Job duties: Manage the Carthage office. Recruit volunteers. Be a member of the training team to educate volunteers. Supervise volunteers once trained. Must be computer literate. Working knowledge of Microsoft Word. To apply for this rewarding position: Email a resume to casaprogramdirector@uchra.com

or pick up an application at the Smith County Casa Office, 122 Turner Circle, Suite 103, Carthage TN. Thursdays only 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. 12-21-2t

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________