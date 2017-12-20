OBIT: Ms. Wilma Barber Bransford Johns, Age 87, Of Carthage

Ms. Wilma Barber Bransford Johns, age 87, of Carthage and formerly Lafayette, passed from this life on December 13, 2017, at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation of Smith County.

She was born on March 10, 1930, in Macon County, TN to the late Earl Barber and Vida Jones Barber. Along with her parents, Wilma is also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Bransford

Garcia, who passed away only forty days before; brothers, Hillous Barber, Alfred Barber, and

Jack Barber; and sister, Annis Ruth Allen. Wilma is survived by son Danny (Trish) Bransford , Knoxville,TN; Daughter, Evonne (Terry) Claywell, Deafeted, TN; Son-in-law Robert Garcia,

Plant City, FL; Grandson’s Billy (Bo) (Sara) Bransford, St. Paul, MN; Kevin Garcia, Plant City,

FL; Jason (Bridgett) Stewart, Carthage, TN; Paul A. Bransford, Knoxville, TN; Grandaughter,

Mary Bransford (Richard) Emison, Knoxville, TN; Brother Ray Dean (Sue) Barber, Lafayette,

TN; Sister, Bonnie Huffines, Lafayette,TN. Nine great- grandchildren and two great- great

granddaughters also survive. Funeral services for Ms. Wilma Johns were conducted on Saturday,

December 16, 2017, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Gregory

officiating. Interment followed in the Drury Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors,