OBIT: Mr. David “Brad” West Of The Riddleton Community

Mr. David “Brad” West of the Riddleton Community, died Monday morning, December 18, 2017 near 284 Dixon Springs Highway as the result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. He was 68 and was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. Smith County E-911 received the call for assistance at 8:17 a.m.

Funeral services were conducted Friday morning from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Burton and Jack McCall officiating. His son-in-law, Carter Robinson, delivered the eulogy. Burial with Full Military Honors followed the 11:00 a.m. service in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born David Hart West in Lebanon on May 14, 1949, he was the only son and one of two children of James Bradley West, who died February 15, 1982 at the age of 72, and Mary Julia Hackett West, who died December 7, 2010 at the age of 87. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Harry Towns who died March 6, 2016 at the age of 72.

He was a 1967 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in Science and Social Studies and received an Associates degree from Draughons Junior College.

Drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, he was inducted on May 19, 1969 and served a total of 1 year, 6 months, and 5 days, including 1 year and 17 days of foreign service before being honorably discharged at the U.S. Army personnel center in Oakland, California on November 23, 1970 with the rank of Specialist 5th Class.

For his unselfish service to our country he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.

In Carthage on October 26, 1979, he was united in marriage to the former Ann Hood who survives.

Mr. West was a retired Journeyman Lineman with the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership where he retired May 31, 2013 with 27 years of service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and spending his time with family and friends.

He was saved at age 13 in 1962 and baptized in Peyton Creek in the Graveltown Community. He attended the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class in Hartsville taught by Jack McCall.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over 38 years are two children, Bradley Lauren West & wife Amber Gregory West of Riddleton, Julia Robinson & husband Carter of Tanglewood; a sister, Anne West Towns of Carthage; four grandchildren, Mattie Lauren West, Robert David West, Kenneth Hart Robinson, and Anna Claire Robinson; dear friend and cousin, Louie Grey West; best friend, Herman Henry.

The West family requests memorials to either the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class or the North Carthage Baptist Church.

