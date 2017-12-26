TRAFFIC FATALITIES AT 7 FOR YEAR

Going into the final week of 2017, seven people have died on roadways within the county. The seventh fatality occurred on Monday, December 18, when David “Brad” West was killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 25 in the Tanglewood community. Compared to 2016, 2017 traffic fatalities in the county are up significantly.

Last year there were only two fatalities. Four of the victims in the seven fatal wrecks were Smith County residents.

Until last week’s fatal wreck, the last fatality was recorded in September in the Dean Hill community.

