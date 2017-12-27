OBIT: Mr. Robert A. “Bobby” Nichols, Age 84, Formerly Of The Sykes Community

Mr. Robert A. “ Bobby” Nichols, age 84, formerly of the Sykes community, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Mr. Nichols was born October 12, 1933in Nolensville, Tn. a son of the late Douglas and Lena McFarland Nichols. Mr. Nichols graduated from Franklin High School and was married to Gayle Perryman Nichols in July 1966 , she preceded him in death on June 10, 2005. He worked and retired from Purity Daries where he was a truck driver.

Mr. Nichols is survived by two children: Holly (Mike) Rumley of Chapel Hill, Tn. and Joel Nichols of Mt. Juliet, Tn.; grandchildren Ashley Nichols, Shelby Nichols, Austin (Jordan) Nichols, Josh Rumley, Tyler Rumley, and Noah Rumley, great-grandchild Chanlyn Nichols , girlfriend: Connie Whatley, brother: Herbert (Agnus) Nichols, sisters: Mildred Harding, Sue (T.J.) Evans and Becky (Tip) Thompson.

Mr. Nichols remains rest at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services will be conducted Friday December 29, 2017 at 2 PM with Elder James Thomas Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickman-Baird Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Nichols family will receive friends on Friday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.

