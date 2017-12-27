OBIT: Mrs. Evelyn Mofield, Age 68, Of Rawls Creek

Mrs. Evelyn Mofield, age 68, of Rawls Creek, died Monday evening, December 25, at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Wayne Mofield; daughter, Michelle Taylor and husband David of Rawls Creek, Tim Mofield and wife Rhonda of Rawls Creek; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mofield is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, December 28, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Mofield Cemetery at Rawls Creek. Serving as pallbearers are: Ricky Mofield, David Mofield, Gabriel Courtney, Junior Smith and David Taylor Jr.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage