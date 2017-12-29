OBIT: Mr. Douglas Lynn Lancaster, Age 60, Of Nashville, TN

Mr. Douglas Lynn Lancaster, age 60, of Nashville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at The Waters of Smyrna.

Mr. Lancaster was born October 6, 1957 in Nashville, TN , the son of the late J.D. and Reba May Frye Lancaster. He graduated from East High School in Nashville and was retired worked for Donelson Hospital and Summit hospital where he worked for over 30 years in maintenance and housekeeping.

Mr. Lancaster is survived by an aunt: Betty Parker of Gordonsville, TN; and a cousin William Lynn Frye and his wife Joyce of College Grove, TN. , and several other cousins.

Mr. Lancaster will be cremated and no services will be held.

