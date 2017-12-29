OBIT: Mr. Larry “Snuffy” Strong, Of Hartsville

Mr. Larry “Snuffy” Strong, of Hartsville, died at Skyline Hospice Madison Campus at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday evening December 27, 2017 where he was admitted December 19th from Vanderbilt University Medical Center being treated for cancer. Mr. Strong was 66.

Edward L. Anderson officiated at the 11 a.m. graveside services which were conducted Friday morning December 29th. Burial followed beside Mr. Strong’s father in the Strong family lot in the Beasley-Brooks Section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of seven children of Celina native, the late Charles Mitchell “Doc” Strong who died April 10, 2014 at the age of 88 and Gainesboro native, Sara Katherine “Kat” Johnson Strong who died April 3, 2016 at the age of 84, he was born Larry Gene Strong in the Moss Community of Clay County on December 4, 1951.

Until becoming ill, he was employed with Civil Contractors of Nashville.

Surviving is a daughter Tina Strong Solberg and husband Terry of the Tanglewood Community; six siblings, Linda Sue Miller of Benton, Kentucky, Annette Strong of Hartsville, Rita Law of Hartsville, Teresa Purvis of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Jimmy Strong of Dixon Springs, Phillip Strong and wife Norma of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Ashley, Jamie, Sara and Steven Strong all of the Tanglewood Community.

