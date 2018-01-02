OBIT: Mr. Allen Smith, Of The Tuckers Cross Roads

A lifelong Wilson County cattleman has died from complications of heart surgery at the age of 74.

Mr. Allen Smith, of the Tuckers Cross Roads community, died at 11:59 a.m. Christmas Day morning, December 25, 2017, at the St. Thomas West Hospital where he underwent heart valve replacement surgery December 18th.

Funeral services from the Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home were conducted Friday afternoon, December 29th, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary E. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Smith was born Allen C. Smith in Lebanon on November 16, 1943 and was the son of the late Charles Fisher Smith Sr. and Sarah Frances Shearon Smith.

He was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended David Lipscomb University as well as Cumberland University.

For over forty years he was associated with the Wilson County Livestock Market and the Smith County Commission Co.

An avid equestrian, he was a member of the Lebanon, Statesville and Smith County Saddle Clubs, as well as the Wilson County Cattleman’s Association.

For the past eight years he had performed sub-contracting work in construction as a licensed contractor.

He attended the Crossroads Fellowship.

Surviving is his wife of over thirty seven years, Darlene Pruitte Smith; two children, Robert A. Smith and wife, Bambi, of Gordonsville, Angela C. Smith and Chris Flatt of the Stonewall community; sister, Frances Smith Dickie of Nashville; brother, Charles Fisher Smith Jr., also of Nashville; the mother of his children, Brenda Owens Nester and husband, Sam, of the Stonewall community, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON.

