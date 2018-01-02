OBIT: Mrs. Agnes Gertrude Wilburn Cornwell

Mrs. Agnes Gertrude Wilburn Cornwell, died Thursday, December 28. She is survived by: daughter, Katherine Thurman and husband Don of Gallatin; sister-in-law, Eva Wilburn of Carthage; nine nieces and nephews; special extended family, John, Penny, Peyton and MacKenzie McMahon of Portland.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, December 31, at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Eld. Rickey Brooks will officiate. Donnie Hines will present the Eulogy. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery with Eld. Frank Downs officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: Carroll Wilburn, Gerald Piper, Jimmy Wilburn, Bill Givens, Mike Watson, Don Gillian, Lanas Smith, John McMahon.

Visitation on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage