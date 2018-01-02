OBIT: Mrs. Doris Courtney, Age 52, Of Hogans Creek

Mrs. Doris Courtney, age 52, of Hogans Creek, died Sunday morning, December 31, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Jonny Courtney; children, Michael Bane of Hogans Creek, Joseph Sebers and wife Megan of Elmwood, Corey Courtney of Hogans Creek; siblings, Judith Massey and husband Gary of Elmwood, Sharon Clark and husband Darrell of New Boston, Ohio, Bertha Faye Rios and husband Frank of Northeast, MD, Brenda Scurlock of South Carthage, Sandra Haynes and husband Jimmy of Smyrna, Johnnie Tackett of Dixon Springs, Barbara McGee and husband Mark of Pleasant Shade, Mary Jones and husband Nathan of Gainesboro; 5 grandchildren.

Mrs. Courtney is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, January 4, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Wallace Caldwell will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Michael Bane, Corey Courtney, Joseph Sebers, Michael Scurlock, Ray Hughes, Raymond McGee.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage