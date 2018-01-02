OBIT: Mrs. Sarah Payne, Age 84, Of Brush Creek

Mrs. Sarah Payne, age 84, of Brush Creek, died Friday afternoon, December 29, at Tennova in Lebanon. She is survived by: 5 children, Kathy Fox of Brush Creek, Buddy Payne and wife Karen of Sykes, Benny Payne and wife Wanda of Sykes, Bro. Donny Payne and wife Denise of Club Springs, Mark Payne and wife Kellie of Brush Creek; 2 sisters, Rosie Jones and husband T. J. of Lebanon, Betty Jo Jones of Lebanon; 2 brothers, Robert Smith of Mt. Juliet, Troy Smith and wife Estelle of Gordonsville; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Payne is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday morning, January 1 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Shane Smith will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Sam Fox, Brandon Payne, Robert Payne, Cody Payne, Jeremy Bennett, Josh Dillard, Nick Taylor, Buford Stewart.

Visitation will begin on Sunday at 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

