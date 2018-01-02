SCHOOL BOARD LOOKS AT FREE LAND OFFER

Plans for a new school building in Gordonsville were debated and studied extensively by the county’s school board in 2017.

The debate and planning will continue in 2018. The latest development in discussions involves a proposal made by Lancaster area resident John Rose who is offering to give the board of education 20.86 acres to build a new high school with the stipulation plans be developed within a year.

The prospective tract of land runs along Hickman Highway behind Cornerstone Restaurant. The land also connects with Highway 141/New Middleton Highway.

The proposal was introduced during a special school board workshop held on Monday, December 18. The following night (Tuesday, December 19) the school board met for its December session and agreed to renew an option on land located on Stonewall Highway for a three month period. In June (2017), the school board approved a six month option on the land.

