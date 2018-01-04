OBIT: Eld. Dennis Young, Age 67, Of The Popes Hill Community
Eld. Dennis Young, age 67, of the Popes Hill Community died Tuesday morning, January 2, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Linda Young; daughter, Amy Young Underwood of Stewarts Bend; 2 granddaughters, Chelsea Underwood of Popes Hill, Beth Franklin and husband Stephen of Hogans Creek; grandson, Chris Underwood of St. Mary; sister, Loretta Provencher and husband Don of Port Charlotte, Florida; 3 great-grandchildren, Madison Presley, Skylar Underwood, Carter Franklin.
Eld. Young is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, January 6, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Jimmy Knight and Eld. Gale Snoddy will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
Memorials have been requested to the family.