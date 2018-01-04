OBIT: Mrs. Catherine Agee McGibboney, Age 96, Of Carthage, TN

Mrs. Catherine Agee McGibboney, age 96, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Mrs. Catherine was born April 24, 1921 in the Bluff Creek Community of Smith County, TN, the Daughter of the late James “Jim” Hogan Lynch and Nancy Jane Johnson. She married John Gordon Agee and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1976 and later married John Alvin McGibboney and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1998. She is also preceded in death by Daughter; Sue Agee Franklin on November 25, 2009, Grandson; Gordon Brooks Franklin on March 22, 2006, Son-in-Law; Dob Franklin on June 12, 2009, Brothers; William Lynch and Luther “T” Lynch, and Sister; Beulah Lynch Orange. Mrs. Catherine worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory and was a member of the Cedar Point United Methodist Church.

Mrs. McGibboney is survived by Two Granddaughters; Jackie (Mark) Manning of South Carthage, TN, and Cindy (Jerry) Wilmore of Monoville, TN. Five Great-Grandchildren; Clayton Wilmore, Misty Manning, Eli Manning, Noah Vincent, and Emmy Vincent. Sister; Robbie Lee Wilkerson of the Hogan’s Creek, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McGibboney are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 2PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 12 Noon until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to the Cedar Point United Methodist Church.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.