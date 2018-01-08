OBIT: Bobbye Ruth Fish, Age 90, Of Smithville

Bobbye Ruth Fish, age 90, of Smithville, passed away Saturday night, December 30, 2017 at her residence.

She was born August 18, 1927 to Robert Taylor and Era Gill Taylor Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Will T. Fish; two sisters, Eufaula Turner and Ofala Watson; granddaughter, Torie Danyell Stacey.

Ms. Bobbye Ruth was a retired shirt factory worker and a member of the Smithville Church of God.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Galen (Darschell) Fish of Smithville, Michael (Tabatha) Fish of Brush Creek, Diana Fish Clayborn and Regina Malone, both of Smithville; half-brother, Robert L. (Jackie) Taylor, Jr. of Lebanon and a beloved sister-in-law, Bobbye Sue Fish of Smithville.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January3, 2018 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Chris Moore officiating and burial followed in Hillview Cemetery.

In addition to flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Smithville Church of God Building Fund in memory of Ms. Bobbye Ruth.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.