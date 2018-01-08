OBIT: James Carl Givens, Of Hendersonville

James Carl Givens of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his parents: Larkin and Viola Givens and beloved wife of over 50 years, Ruby (Cook). Survived by his son, David Givens and wife Jennie, grandson, Eric Givens and sisters: Hattie Wright and Talitha Ballenger. James is also survived by many other extended family and friends.

James was born on December 16, 1930 in Smith County. He was a patient, hardworking man who enjoyed fishing, woodworking and hanging out with his buddies at Krystal. James was known as a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A life celebration for James was held at Hendersonville Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 1:00pm, officiated by Pastor Jerry Peace. Interment followed at Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Garden of Matthew. Visitation for family and friends was held Tuesday, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in James’ name can be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org.

Special thank you to the staff at Alive Hospice, Madison Campus, for their care and support given to James and his family.

