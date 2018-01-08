OBIT: Pamela “Pam” Ruth Powell, 52, Of Elmwood

Pamela “Pam” Ruth Powell, 52 of Elmwood, Tennessee passed from this life on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pam was born Monday, December 20, 1965 in Carthage, Tennessee and she was the daughter of the late Charles Rogers and Barbara (Farley) Rogers.Pam is survived by: Husband: Joseph Powell of Elmwood, Tennessee, Son: Justin Armstead of Smith County, Tennessee, Stepdaughter: Hollie Daly of Gainesboro, Tennessee, Mother: Barbara Rogers of Granville, Tennessee, 2 Sisters: Penny Little and Tammy Crossman,Brother: Timmy Rogers.

In addition to her father, Pam was preceded in death by: 2 Brothers, Gary and Bobby Rogers.

Pam chose cremation and the family followed her wishes and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.